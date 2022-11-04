NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name.

It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

With vinyl records making a comeback, customers will be able to find limited edition records and merchandise. The store will also host intimate performances at its nearby concert stage.

Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.