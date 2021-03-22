Tourists returning to NYC, hotel occupancy back up

NEW YORK — Slowly but surely, tourists are coming back to New York City as vaccination efforts ramp up and COVID restrictions loosen.

Tourism is not at pre-pandemic levels, but hotel occupancy is up and crowds are once again gathering in Times Square, where foot traffic is up 15 percent compared to the fall, according to the Times Square Alliance.

“Beginning in September, our numbers climbed to 100k per day, we plateaued,” said Tom Harris

Acting President of the Times Square Alliance. “Then those numbers rose to 115k.”

Prior to the pandemic, Times Square foot traffic was at 365,000 people a day.

At “44 x 10,” owner Scott Hart said he decided to reopen his restaurant once 50 percent capacity was allowed.

“We opened up Wednesday night on St. Patrick’s Day,” Hart said. “”Customers are back. People are excited to be out.”

Hart said most of his customers so far have been regulars and neighborhood residents – not many tourists.

“I did have one guy from Germany who came for brunch,” Hart said.

Down a few blocks on Broadway on Sunday, there was a family visiting from Washington, D.C.

“I was here a couple months ago and it was dead. There’s a lot more people on the street!” said Jake Shpilly.

Jennifer Tammaro was visiting from Tampa, Florida. She rode the ferry and did lots of shopping.

Claudia Torres is a flight attendant who flies into New York City often.

“When I came last time, it looked like the apocalypse,” Torres said.