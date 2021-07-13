Tourists feel safe in Times Square amid shootings, they say, citing NYPD presence

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Tourism brings in $80 billion annually to New York City, with Times Square a natural epicenter of the industry’s economy.

But at the Crossroads of the World, there’s concern, primarily from stakeholders that want to make sure the tourism industry is able to rebound safely after the COVID-19 pandemic (and, of course, to protect the lives of New Yorkers and visitors).

An uptick in gun violence, including prominent shootings involving tourists in Times Square, is threatening to hurt that comeback, with a cost much greater than economic impact. It’s prompted an increased police presence.

Caroline Hirsch, who is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of her comedy emporium Caroline’s on Broadway, said Times Square has adjusted in the past, and it will in 2021, too.

Visitors said seeing the additional uniformed officers made them feel safe.

