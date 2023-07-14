NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rex Heuermann, an architect who lives in Massapequa Park, has been identified as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, according to police sources.

Damien Richards, an employee of Heuermann, spoke with PIX11 News about the arrest.

“Shocked. Shocked. Total shock. At first the shock of hearing of this then obviously the next thing comes to my mind, what happens to my job and my family?” Richards explained.

As an architect, Heuermann gets his applications approved by the city to do construction and renovations. However, Richards doesn’t consider his portfolio to include large projects.

He was hired in 2020 to work for Heuermann but stated nothing in his boss’s nature would’ve suspected him as an alleged serial killer.

“Depending on his day, like most bosses in this industry, when hes having a good day hes alright, but when not hes not the best person to be around, if he’s not having a good day,” Richards said.

“I’ve never witnessed him be violent — but [he] gets aggravated This industry is a roller coaster ride.”

Heuermann was taken to police headquarters in Yaphank and is expected to be indicted by a grand jury Friday afternoon, authorities said.