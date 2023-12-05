NEW YORK (PIX11) – Side hustles could substitute a New Yorker’s regular wage, according to experts at Gigworker.

The online platform has noticed a trend of remote and hybrid work creating more opportunities for people to have second jobs. Some popular side hustles for New York City residents include being an online instructor, being a company task rabbit, and renting space out to Airbnb.

If you want to declutter your apartment, online reselling is a side hustle that also pays well.

The pay range for these popular jobs:

Job Pay Online Instructor $21-42 an hour TaskRabbit $40-50 an hour Renting $920 a month Online Reseller $50 an hour

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.