Tony Danza talks virtual talent show supporting PAL’s teen acting program

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tony Danza is a New York original. The Brooklyn native is known for his starring roles on some of television’s most cherished shows, including “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss,” as well as his roles on Broadway. 

Danza has been extremely active in a number of New York City-based charities and community programs, including the NYC All Stars Program and serves as a board member of the Police Athletic League (PAL).

PAL is hosting a virtual talent show, “NYPD Cops Versus New York City PAL Kids,” which will be an evening full of performances, music and humor.

Festivities kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit PALNYC.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter