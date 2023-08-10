NEW YORK (PIX11) — While there is still a month of summer left, the age of late summer sunsets is coming to a close.

Thursday night marks the final sunset where sungazers will be able to enjoy a sunset after 8 p.m., according to Date & Time. Starting Friday night, the sun will begin setting earlier and the next time a sunset will happen after 8 p.m. will be on May 9, 2024.

However, there’s still plenty of time before New Yorkers start experiencing shorter days and longer nights. The earliest sunset of this year will happen on Dec. 8 at 4:28 p.m., a little over a month after Daylight Savings Time ends.

