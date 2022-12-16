NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night.

E-ZPass tolls in off-peak hours will go from $11.75 to $12.75. During peak hours, the tolls will rise to $14.75 from $13.75.

For those who get tolls delivered by mail, the rate will go from $16 to $17.

All the crossings officially went cashless as of December, so if you don’t have E-ZPass, your license plate will be scanned as you cross, and bills will be sent to you in the mail.

Libby McCarthy, the Agency’s CFO, said during the public meeting the increases are triggered when inflation increases a certain percentage.

“The board mandated an automatic inflation-based adjustment mechanism for bridge and tunnel tolls,” said McCarthy.

The CFO also adding the Port Authority took a hit during the pandemic. “This is in the context of the 3 billion dollars of revenue loss the Port Authority incurred over 24 months from March 2020 to March 2022,” said McCarthy.

The increases are part of the proposed $8.3 billion budget proposal for 2023.

The board also voted to approve single-ride fares on the Air Train. The .25 cents increase would take place in March of 2023.