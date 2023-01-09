FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — Commuters heading from New Jersey into New York are now on the hook for an extra dollar per trip, after a toll increase took effect over the weekend.

The hike was approved by the Port Authority board in December and went into effect on Sunday at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing, and the George Washington, Bayonne, and Goethals bridges. The board says that the toll bump is an automatic adjustment for inflation.

For cars, the toll for peak hours is now $14.75. Peak periods are defined as 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, as well as 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

For off-peak hours, the toll is now $12.75.

Car drivers who use toll by mail rather than E-ZPass will now pay $17.

The new tolls are part of a Port Authority budget of more than $8 billion for 2023, according to the board.