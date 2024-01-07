NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new toll hike on New York and New Jersey bridges and tunnels goes into effect on Sunday.

In December, the Port Authority approved a 63-cent toll increase for the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington, Bayonne, and Goethals bridges, and the Outerbridge Crossing, according to the agency. It’s the second toll hike in two years.

The toll for E-ZPass users rose from $14.75 to $15.38 during peak hours on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, officials said. Drivers will pay $13.38 during off-peak hours.

Motorists who don’t have an E-ZPass will pay $17.63. The bridges and tunnels do not accept cash.

The recent toll hike is part of a $9.3 billion spending plan aimed, in part, at funding major projects like a cashless toll collection system for the Atlantic City Expressway.