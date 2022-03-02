NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York restaurant owners asked, and Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered; to-go beverages could become a permanent fixture in the state.

“Who would have thought that this would be the most popular item in my entire budget?” she asked Wednesday. “We’ve got all these great projects, but the one thing that went viral was to-go drinks. You got to love New York, right?”

To-go cocktails were a lifeblood to restaurants during COVID-19 shutdowns, but sales ended in June after New York’s state of emergency was lifted. But some restaurant owners want it to stay for good.

Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Queens told PIX11 News it’s a crucial lifeline for the business.

“It’s the additional leg on that unstable stool,” Gordon said.

Hochul agreed, calling the practice “what kept people afloat during those dark months and years of the pandemic.”

“There has been a change in people’s attitudes,” Hochul added. “There’s an expectation now. So why set us backwards?”

At the moment, the continuation of to-go alcohol sales is just a proposal from the governor. The New York State Liquor Authority will need to craft “very specific regulations” for the measure, and Hochul said she wants the public to have input during the process.

During the press conference at Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 in Brooklyn, Hochul announced other proposals to update the state’s liquor laws and revitalize the state’s hospitality industry.

“We look forward to working alongside the governor as she leads the way to bring back drinks to go, and provides the State Liquor Authority with support so they can best service new and existing businesses,” NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said in a statement.