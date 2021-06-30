NEW YORK — As people across the United States prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with barbecues, parties and fireworks, animal shelters and animal hospitals are also preparing for one of their busiest times of the year.

This year, in particular, officials expect more fireworks during weekend festivities.

Fireworks and other large noises cause stress and fear in animals, which can cause many pets to get loose and run away from home.

Dogs with hypersensitive hearing or muscle injuries may also feel pain due to fireworks, according to Smithtown officials.

The Town of Smithtown in Suffolk County shared several tips to help people protect their pets:

Keep your pets indoors and away from windows when fireworks go off. Don’t bring them out to watch the fireworks and don’t leave them tethered to leashes outdoors.

Create hiding spaces for your pet a few days prior to festivities.

Make sure the dog’s harness or collar are tightly fastened and equipped with ID tags.

If they need anti-anxiety medications, be sure to work with your vet.

Is your pet microchipped? Make sure the chip is active and all information is current

Check for holes underneath yard fencing, secure windows and doors, close window curtains and use fans, AC units, televisions and radios to drown out noises.

Contact vet for advice or recommendations

If weather permits, get the dog out for rigorous exercise to tire them out or lower stress levels.