Tips on keeping your pet calm during Fourth of July fireworks

NEW YORK (KRON/PIX11) – The Fourth of July weekend has arrived, and that means fireworks.

Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:

It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.

Keep your pet indoors, even if they typically live outside.

Create a safe space indoors away from windows for your pet can retreat to. Fill it with toys, blankets, and other items your pet loves to create a comforting environment.

Play some ambient noise to help them stay calm.

Close the blinds to minimize any light.

Reward calm behavior if exhibited by your pet.

Stay calm; pets pick up on body language, so make sure to send positive, calming signals. Act normally when fireworks go off and try not to over-coddle or ignore your pet if they seek comfort. This will tell them the situation is abnormal and can further your pet’s anxiety.

If you do take your pet outside, make sure they are microchipped.

At the very least, make sure they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number.

You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down.

Desirae Cambrelen, manager of behavior and training at Bideawee, one of the country’s oldest and most respected animal welfare and pet adoption organizations with locations in Manhattan and Long Island, recommended some products that may also be helpful:

Pheromone products such as Adaptil for dogs and Feliway for cats.

Nutraceuticals: L-theanine (cats and dogs): a component in tea leaves. This reduces the time it takes for your pet to return to baseline after reacting to a fear inducing stimulus and can give a calming effect without drowsiness. Alphacasozepines (cats): a milk-based protein with calming effects. Hemp based calming chews or pet-friendly CBD oil.

Compression vests, which have a similar effect to swaddling a baby.

We hope this helps your furry friends this weekend!