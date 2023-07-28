QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A thermometer in Astoria, Queens, registered 101 degrees outside Friday, and it wasn’t even noon. For the second day in a row, scorching heat was impacting everyone differently.

PIX11 News met John while he was sunbathing in Astoria Park. He was clearly dressed for the occasion, wearing nothing more than a tiny bathing suit and armed with a small bottle of olive oil by his side.

“It’s a base for the sun tanning lotion,” John said. “I’m a Gulf War veteran, so in the desert on a cool day it was 115 degrees.

John insisted he was also staying hydrated. He was at least one for two in following the recommended health and safety tips when it’s this hot outside.

During times of extreme heat, health experts say you should stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. They also recommend you stay indoors with air conditioning whenever possible.

Health experts say you shouldn’t just rely on fans. Fans just blow around hot air. Instead, take cool showers or baths.

If preparing a meal, use your oven or stove only when necessary.

Also, make sure you look after young children and pets!

It’s also important to utilize the free cooling centers that are widely available across New York City for those in need during extreme heat.

However, parts of the city lack cooling centers, including some areas in the Astoria/Ditmars/Steinway sections of Queens.

Frank, a Queens resident, told PIX11 News he doesn’t need a cooling center quite yet.

“If it continues like this, definitely,” John said.

Michael, a Queens resident, said he recognizes that under the right conditions, heat-related illness can have a dangerous impact on anyone, at any time.

“I’m 42 years old, but still I think anybody would be able to benefit from that. It’s dangerous. It really is. With the air quality, the heat index, anybody at any age could suffer from it,” said Michael.