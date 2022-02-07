Times Square rally supports bill to help ensure birth equity

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Activists and elected officials gathered in Times Square on Monday to rally in support of legislation that they say would ensure Black and brown women get life-saving care during pregnancy and after childbirth.

“In 2022 Black and Brown women are dying simply because of the color of their skin,” Jumaane Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, said.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related deaths compared to White women. The disparity is even wider in New York City with Black women eight times more likely to die than their White counterparts.



Many shared their personal experiences of losing loved ones and claim this happens because their health concerns aren’t addressed due to the color of their skin.

Shawnee Benton Gibson says her daughter Shamony Gibson was 30 years old when she was pregnant with her second child and gave birth through C-section.

“Within a short time after giving birth, she started to experience complications, struggles with breathing, moving around, just doing natural things that she would do with ease before,” Gibson said. “Everybody was saying that she would be fine, she was just feeling fatigued after having a C-section and having a baby. “How it ended— 14 days she died due to pulmonary embolism that was birth-related.”

Williams and his wife India Sneed have been open with their struggles and care as well. After suffering a miscarriage, they’re expecting another child again, but their due date was moved back a month earlier with Sneed expected to give birth within a week.

Williams shared a message from his wife on why she wasn’t in attendance at the rally.



“‘I do not wish to be strong today,” Williams read. “I wish to simply be. I’m not with you today because I must preserve my joy, happiness, and excitement over the birth of my baby.”

His wife, India Sneed, has a teenage daughter and claims socioeconomic status does not play a part in the care received because she says she experienced the same care when she was an unmarried woman before her career and now as a married woman with an established career.



Williams introduced a legislation package over the summer that would make pregnant people more aware of their rights during pregnancy, childbirth, and when returning to work.

Supporters hope a hearing will be made soon so it can become law.