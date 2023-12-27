NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ball used for Times Square’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is gearing up to be hoisted for the iconic ball drop.

This year, the ball is set to have a bowtie light pattern. The pattern serves as a nod to Times Square’s history as the “Bowtie of Midtown,” due to the triangular sections of Manhattan. The design was created in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration will be hosted by actor Jonathan Bennett, with co-host Jeremy Hassell. The event will feature musical performances by rapper Flo Rida and singer-songwriter Paul Anka.

