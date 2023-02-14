TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Love was in the air at Times Square, which hosted a number of weddings, vow renewals and surprise proposals for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.
PIX11‘s Kala Rama was there to take in the romantic celebration.
