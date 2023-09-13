NEW YORK (PIX11) — TikTok has launched an in-app shopping experience in the United States.

The new feature, called TikTok Shop, allows users to purchase products from videos on their “For You” page. Items are also for sale from branded profiles as well as a dedicated “Shop” tab in the app.

TikTok Shop could also benefit content creators who aim to monetize their content on the TikTok app. The app hopes to sell $20 billion worth of merchandise by the end of the year.

TikTok Shop has already been made available to users in other parts of the world.

