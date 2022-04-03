NEW YORK (PIX11) – Imagine you really need to go to the bathroom. You look around, and you have no other option — you will need to use a public restroom. It has happened to all of us, and for years, that has been a concern for New Yorkers and visitors who come to the Big Apple.

But now, with an extra dose of creativity, and a lot of dedication, one TikToker is on a mission to help.

Teddy Siegel is the 22-year-old creator behind the popular account @Got2GoNYC. Her videos have been seen hundreds of thousands of times. On her profile, she lists free bathrooms across the five boroughs, asks other users to share their tips and even puts those tips to the test.

“This suggestion is unfortunately not accurate. I just tried to go in there and was told to leave. So don’t you try the Plaza if you have to pee,” she said in one of her TikTok videos after she tried to use a public bathroom at the Plaza Hotel, following a tip given by one of her followers. “You’re welcome for taking one for the team.”

Siegel shares access codes for customer-only bathrooms, as well as places with 24/7 restrooms and those with free women’s sanitary products.

The creator also puts together a Google Maps list with pictures and coordinates so users can easily find the closest spot. “I want this to be a place where everyone knows that they can come and find a bathroom that they can use, no questions asked,” she said. More than 90,000 people are following Siegel’s account on TikTok.