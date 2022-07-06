NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx are raking it in.

Just days after someone bought a ticket worth $34,045.50, another ticket worth even more was sold in the borough. A top-prize winning ticket for Tuesday’s Take 5 evening drawing worth $37,871.50 was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street in the Bronx.

A ticket worth $18,208.50 was sold at Thriftway Pharmacy, located at 150FG Greaves Lane in Staten Island, for the Tuesday drawing. Tickets worth $10,668 were sold in Jamaica, Queens and Lindenhurst in Suffolk County for Friday’s midday Take 5 drawing.

Players in each drawing can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check if they have the winning numbers. Take 5 is drawn from a field of one-39. There are two drawings per day: one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.