Three women allegedly beat Delta worker at JFK ahead of flight to Puerto Rico

QUEENS — Three women allegedly beat a Delta security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.

Jordan Nixon, 21; Janessa Torres, 21 and Johara Zavala, 44, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Sept. 22 JFK incident. They allegedly beat the security officer with his own radio, knocked him down and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the face and body while he was down, United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

“The extreme and aggressive behavior in connection with our air travel is out of control,” Peace said in ena emailed statement. “This Office has zero tolerance for violent conduct that threatens the safety of airline passengers and employees and will prosecute defendants who allegedly engage in such conduct to the fullest extent of the law.”

Nixon, Torres and Zavala refused to leave a Jetway at JFK after they were told they could not board a flight, according to court filings. One woman appeared visibly disoriented and another woman allegedly refused to properly wear her mask.

The women also allegedly attacked another employee who tried to help the security officer. Both workers needed to be treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said airline workers need to be safe.



“The defendants allegedly attacked two airline employees, who were simply doing their jobs,” Katz said. “The friendly skies must not turn into chaos and turmoil because some passengers refuse to abide by the rules.”



