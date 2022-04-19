NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three lucky New Yorkers won $50,000 each in the most recent Powerball drawing, according tot he New York Lottery.
Each third-prize winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. They’re from the Monday night drawing.
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 8-33-55-59-62; the Powerball is 18. People who purchased tickets can use the New York Lottery app to securely check their tickets.
The prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Lucky 7 Smoke Shop & Deli on Avenue U in Brooklyn
- Homeport Liquors and Fine Wine on Canal Street in Staten Island
- Tops Friendly Market on Military Road in Niagara Falls
There were no winning tickets sold for the Powerball jackpot. It is now estimated to be $370 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.