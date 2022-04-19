NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three lucky New Yorkers won $50,000 each in the most recent Powerball drawing, according tot he New York Lottery.

Each third-prize winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. They’re from the Monday night drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 8-33-55-59-62; the Powerball is 18. People who purchased tickets can use the New York Lottery app to securely check their tickets.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Lucky 7 Smoke Shop & Deli on Avenue U in Brooklyn

Homeport Liquors and Fine Wine on Canal Street in Staten Island

Tops Friendly Market on Military Road in Niagara Falls

There were no winning tickets sold for the Powerball jackpot. It is now estimated to be $370 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.