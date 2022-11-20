NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York.
Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at:
- 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket sold at this location is worth $6,634.50
- St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in the Bronx. The ticket sold at this location is worth $6,444.00
- Wegmans #66, located at 900 Holt Road in Webster. The ticket sold at this location is worth $6,444.00
Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.
