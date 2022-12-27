NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were murdered in the post-Christmas gun violence across New York City on Monday, according to authorities.

Police said a 26-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the Bronx. The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

Several hours later, a 64-year-old grandmother was hit in the head by a stray bullet and killed in Inwood, police said.

Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m., officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe someone in a Honda was shooting at two men on a scooter and Ortega was the sole innocent victim to be hit.

Ortega was on the way to a grocery store when she was shot and killed, her husband told PIX11 News. She lived just a few blocks from where she was killed.

Then later, a 29-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, police said. He was taken to a local hospital were he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

