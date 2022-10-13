Editor’s note: Officials initially identified the three individuals struck by the car as two police officers and a pedestrian. On Friday morning, police clarified that the third person struck in addition to the two officers was the alleged shoplifter. The story below has been updated to reflect this information.

—

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers and a shoplifting suspect they were pursuing were struck by a car Thursday evening in Marble Hill, leaving the alleged thief in critical condition, according to authorities.

The cops, 23 and 33, were alerted to a theft in progress at a Target on West 225th Street near Exterior Street around 7:10 p.m., officials said. Shortly after arriving, the officers engaged in a foot pursuit of Manny Tate, 45, outside the store, authorities said.

As the three ran across West 225th Street, they were all struck by a westbound 2012 Honda Civic, police said.

First responders rushed all three to area hospitals. The officers were described by authorities as being in stable condition with leg injuries, while Tate was listed in critical condition with body trauma and internal injuries.

Tate, of the Bronx, was arrested on a slew of charges, among them robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, and petit larceny.

The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He was issued a summons for failure to exercise due care, police said.

A woman who identified herself as the driver’s niece arrived at the scene after the collision.

“My grandma lives up the hill, and he had just came out of work, and he came to visit my grandma, and he lives in Jersey,” she said, referring to her uncle. “He came to get food, and his wife called my grandmother worried, and I came running down.”