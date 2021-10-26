Thousands without power in NY, NJ as nor’easter batters region

NEW YORK — Thousands of residents across New York and New Jersey woke up without power Tuesday morning as a fall nor’easter battered the region.

As of 6 a.m., more than 3,700 outages have been reported, with the majority found in Central New Jersey and parts of Queens.

PSE&G reported about 442 customers without power Tuesday morning, with more than 300 of those outages in Burlington County. Several dozen of outages were also reported in Gloucester, Somerset and Passaic counties.

Jersey Central Power & Light reported nearly 2,500 customers without power, with the majority in Monmouth County. Several hundred outages were also reported in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren Counties.

Con Edison reported more than 1,400 customers without power, with the majority in Queens. More than 500 customers in the borough are in the dark. Another 876 customers in Westchester County have reported outages as well.

PSEG Long Island reported 94 outages in Suffolk County.

Flash flood watches have been issued for much of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and parts of northern New Jersey. Long Island and the Connecticut shoreline has been issued a coastal flood advisory. Plus, a wind advisory has been posted for Eastern Long Island. Flash flood warnings have also been issued for New Jersey’s Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

