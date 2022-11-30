NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands were without power on Wednesday afternoon amid heavy rain and strong winds in New York and New Jersey.
A wind advisory kicked into effect at 11 a.m. It’s set to last until 9 p.m. for portions of the tri-state area.
More than 17,000 customers of various utilities were without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Below are the current outage numbers, as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday:
New York:
ConEd: 5,125 customers impacted
PSEG Long Island: 1,346 customers impacted
Orange & Rockland: 154 customers impacted
New Jersey:
PSE&G: 5,669 customers impacted
Jersey Central Power & Light: 6,009 customers impacted