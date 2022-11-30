NEW YORK, NY – A Con Edison worker (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands were without power on Wednesday afternoon amid heavy rain and strong winds in New York and New Jersey.

A wind advisory kicked into effect at 11 a.m. It’s set to last until 9 p.m. for portions of the tri-state area.

More than 17,000 customers of various utilities were without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

Below are the current outage numbers, as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday:

New York:

ConEd: 5,125 customers impacted

PSEG Long Island: 1,346 customers impacted

Orange & Rockland: 154 customers impacted

New Jersey:

PSE&G: 5,669 customers impacted

Jersey Central Power & Light: 6,009 customers impacted