NEW YORK (PIX11) — A major coastal storm has left thousands of New Yorkers without power Monday morning, according to Con Edison.

Approximately 14,000 customers across the five boroughs don’t have electricity as of 8:30 a.m., according to the utility company’s power outage map. Most of those outages are in Queens with 6,000, mostly in Middle Village, St. Albans, Hillcrest, and South Ozone, officials said.

There are 3,400 without power in the Bronx, 1,500 in Brooklyn, and about 3,000 on Staten Island.

Almost 7,000 customers lost power in Westchester.

It was not immediately clear when the power would be restored.

The strong winds knocked trees and branches onto powerlines, causing the outages, officials said.

The storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the tri-state area on Monday morning. A flood watch remains in effect through this afternoon and a high wind warning is in effect for eastern New York City and Long Island.

The rain is expected to taper off this afternoon.