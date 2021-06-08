Thousands without power, 45-minute delays at Penn Station after storms hit tri-state area

This May 15, 2021, photo shows a woman at Penn Station in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW YORK — Over 19,000 people were without power across the tri-state area and delays were prevalent at New York’s Penn Station after severe thunderstorms hit the region on Tuesday afternoon.

Several thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued for parts of north Jersey and the city.

New Jersey was the heaviest hit in terms of outages, according to PSE&G. Bergen County had over 4,800 without power, with Essex and Union showing over 2,100. Jersey Central Power & Light reported over 5,700 customers out of service. Over 15,000 people in the Garden State were without power as of Tuesday evening.

In New York, ConEdison reported just over 3,600 customers without power, with over a thousand each in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Westchester. PSE&G Long Island reported just a few dozen customers without service.

Meanwhile, at New York Penn Station, there are 45-minute delays on some NJ Transit lines due to a weather-related signal delay.

New York Penn Station service is operating with up to 45-minute delays. Please check your line account for updates. https://t.co/rQ2KiNRgxh https://t.co/jJTzYl5bhq — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 8, 2021

NJ Transit also reported a few trains canceled due to the the issue.