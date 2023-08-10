PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Thousands of pounds of halal lamb and beef produced by a meat-packing company in New Jersey are being recalled, the USDA announced Thursday.

E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc., a slaughterhouse in Paterson, is recalling about 58,000 pounds of frozen, raw halal beef tripe, beef feet, and lamb tripe products that were not inspected properly, the agency said.

The items were produced between January and August of this year, officials said. The halal items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in New Jersey and New York.

These products are also subject to recall, regardless of the packaging date.

An investigation done by the Food Safety and Inspection Service determined the company produced the beef and lamb products without approval, officials said.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses from these products, the agency said.

A representative for E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc. was not immediately available Thursday. For more information on the recall, consumers can go to the USDA site.