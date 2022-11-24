NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves.

Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels.

Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for 41 years and its founder, Gael Greene, passed away earlier this month, the organization said. Greene got the idea to start the nonprofit after reading an article about seniors who went without meals during the Thanksgiving weekend.