NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City’s Fair Fares transit discount program for low-income New Yorkers is expanding thanks to a $20 million investment, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Social Services announced on Friday.

“Our public transit system is one of the greatest benefits New York City has to offer, and it is crucial that access to this benefit is fair and equitable so every New Yorker can get to where they need to go,” said DSS Commissioner Molly Wasow Park. “The Fair Fares program helps our low-income neighbors do just that, and we look forward to helping newly eligible New Yorkers enroll in the program.”

The new $20 million investment is on top of $75 million the Adams administration and City Council have already approved for the 2023-24 New York City budget.

More than 300,000 New Yorkers are currently enrolled in the Fair Fares program. Thousands more will be eligible for half-priced subway and bus fares under the program expansion.

Previously, the transit discount program was only available to New Yorkers between 18 and 64 years old with incomes at or below 100% of the federal poverty level. The expansion raises that threshold to 120% of the federal poverty level – a 20% increase.

The new eligibility requirements are below.