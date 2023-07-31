NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even as New York City struggles to handle the more than 90,000 migrants who have already come to town, up to 4,000 more may be en route by the end of the week.

On Monday, city contractors handed out food and drinks to the 150 or so migrants lined up around the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.

Over the weekend, the city essentially ran out of room at its more than 200 emergency migrant shelters, and the line stretched around all four corners the city’s intake center. Cooling buses were needed during the heat wave.

Local elected leaders continue to implore the White House to do more.

“This is one of the most significant humanitarian crises our city has ever faced, and we cannot face it alone,” said Queens Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar. “Our city needs help from the White House.

Rajkumar rallied with other officials, unions and immigrant activists outside City Hall Monday.

Rajkumar crafted a letter, cosigned by 54 lawmakers, most of them Democrats, criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of this crisis, which by this time next year is estimated cost the city more than $4 billion.

They are demanding not just expedited working papers for migrants, but also funding, the declaration of a state of emergency, and a national shelter decompression strategy.

New York City has already begun telling single adults asylum seekers that the city can no longer care for them in order to make room for families.

Adams said he visited the Roosevelt Hotel over the weekend to see for himself the toll it is taking.

“We need help. It’s not going to get any better. From this moment on, it’s downhill,” Adams said.

The mayor said there was a meeting last week between White House officials and New York City officials.

New York has only gotten $104 million so far from the federal government. That is enough to pay for 12 days of what the city is doing currently.