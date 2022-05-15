NEW YORK (PIX11)— Thousands are expected to attend New York City’s first annual Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in Manhattan Sunday morning.

Organizers have planned a full day highlighting Asian culture, music, dancing, and Korean martial arts, just three weeks after the city approved permits for the event.

“There’s going to be music and dancing on my float, and just hoping we’re going to have a good time,” said organizer William Su of Better Chinatown USA.

The parade will start at 10:45 a.m. It begins at West 44th Street and marches up Sixth Avenue to West 55th Street. Street closures are expected in the area.

The event comes on the heels of the city’s first-ever Japanese heritage parade Saturday. New York is home to the second-largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.