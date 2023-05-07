NEW YORK (PIX11) — Approximately 32,000 people cycled their way through New York City Sunday in the annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour.

Riders from across the country and around the world cycled for 40 miles through the five boroughs, beginning in Manhattan and ending in Staten Island.

New Jersey resident John Conway, who is about a week shy of his 70th birthday, was one of the many local participants in the race.

“Just terrific! Alive, wonderful, healthy,” he said.

The tour is the largest cycling event in the country and the second-largest in the world, organizers said. Riders from 65 countries participated in the event.

“This is the greatest celebration of cycling. You have people from all walks of life. People that are 3 to 93 years old. All shapes and ethnicities coming together to celebrate cycling in the greatest city,” said Ken Podziab, president of Bike New York.

The tour raised money for multiple charities as well as for bike safety in the city. The event has been held since 1977.