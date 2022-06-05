NEW YORK (PIX11)– After a three-year absence, tens of thousands turned out to celebrate at the Queens Pride Parade Sunday.

The parade is the second-largest and oldest in New York City.

“It is an amazing day,” said organizer David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network. “We are coming back together because of the pandemic and we are marching as a community.”

The Queens Pride Parade was founded in 1993. This year, over 125 groups proudly marched along 37th Avenue in bold and bright colors. Paradegoers lined the streets, waving flags, clapping, and capturing what they say unity looks like.

“It’s a wonderful gathering of all groups of people.,” said one of the attendees.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams were also on hand to show their support for the community.

“I’m the first senator to march and first to march with his daughter and her wife in the gay pride parade,” Schumer said.

“Just being out in Queens having a good time,” Adams added. “Really excited about marching today.”

Despite being banned from New York City’s gay pride parade, the NYPD marched in full uniform in Jackson Heights.

“It sends a message both ways …we are about unity, love, peace, justice..honored to be in Queens today,” said Brian Downey, president of the Gay Officers Actions League.

There are plenty of pride celebrations taking place this month. For a full list, head to pix11.com.