RYE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Thousands took the plunge into the frigid water at Rye Playland Park Saturday for the Westchester Polar Plunge.

High school students, firefighters and police officers were among those who jumped into the water. The polar plunge raises money for the Special Olympics.

Donations provide sports training for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.