NEW YORK (PIX11) — A race to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer was held Sunday in Central Park.

More than 2,500 people took part in the Greater New York City Race for the Cure.

Elena Millerman was one of them. She was diagnosed last October with metastatic breast cancer. Her loved ones and colleagues joined her for the race.

“When I was diagnosed, I have to say that the thing that got me through was my family and my colleagues, and having them being supportive of me doing the journey was everything so I’m glad they’re here with me today,” she said.

Suzanne Campbell is a 12-year survivor of breast cancer from Mississippi. She came to New York with her family for the event. The race also coincided with her 70th birthday celebrations.

“As a survivor, I feel strongly that we stand on the shoulders of those who have been before us,” she said. “There’s nothing better than being here amongst everyone and feeling so loved, it’s just a feeling of love and gratitude.”

The event was hosted by breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen.

Now in its 33rd year, the race raises money for breast cancer patients and breast cancer research as well as for services and resources that help patients better navigate the system.

Stacie Spitzkoff, the executive director for New York Susan G. Komen, said “We’re here to support our survivors. Those living with metastatic breast cancer and to honor those we have lost. Such an important cause. We haven’t been live since pre-pandemic and we’re so excited to have the opportunity to bring our one community together. One person, one team. One dollar makes a huge difference.”