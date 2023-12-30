NEW YORK (PIX11) — Can you name any of the seven principles of Kwanzaa?

We will give you a hint. It starts with Umoja or unity, and ends on the last day with Imani, or faith.

Thousands attended two performances at the Apollo Theater to learn more about this seven-day feast that started in Africa.

The other five principles include responsibility, self-determination, cooperative economics, creativity, and purpose. It was called a regeneration celebration and what a celebration it was, featuring Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theater and friends.

Also up on the stage were Harlem Children’s Zone and the singer Mumu Fresh.

“It has elements of contemporary dance, hip-hop and we honor the ancestors,” Abdel Salaam, the co-founder of Forces of Nature Dance Theater told PIX11 News. In between the dances, the co-founder of Forces of Nature dance theater spoke of the need for the seven principles of Kwanzaa in our lives every day, not just during the holidays.

“We still need the all,” Dele Hart-Husbands, co-founder of Forces of Nature dance theater, told PIX11 News.

After the performances, members of the nearly sold-out crowd reflected on all that they learned inside the Apollo on that night.

“The energy level, love the teaching and that there were children there,” Pandora Flythe, who was celebrating her birthday at the performance, told PIX11 News.

“It’s connecting the power of black people, celebrating Kwanzaa together,” Amber Fitzgerald said. Her mother, Tasha, said, “it all about family.”

The last day of Kwanzaa is New Year’s Day where the last principle, Imani, or faith, will be celebrated by many who attended this rejuvenation ceremony.