NEW YORK — Thousands of residents across New Jersey and New York woke up without power Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the East Coast slammed the tri-state area.

As of 8 a.m., Jersey Central Power & Light reported nearly 5,500 customers were without power. PSE&G reported about 405 of their customers woke up in the dark.

Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties reported the most outages across the state.

Bergen, Burlington, Hudson and Mercer counties also saw hundreds of outages.

In New York, Con Edison reported about 1,087 customers without power across the five boroughs and Westchester County. Out on Long Island, nearly 1,800 customers remained without power as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Another 858 customers in Rockland and Orange counties also reported power outages, O&RU reported.

The outages come just days after thousands of the residents across the Garden State and the Big Apple reported outages Tuesday and Wednesday morning following heavy rain and wind.

Tropical Storm Warnings remained in effect Friday for areas along the New Jersey coast and for Long Island. While the city is not included in the warning, it is under a Flash Flood Watch along with the entire region as the storm will produce torrential downpours on an already saturated ground.