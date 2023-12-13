NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to get out of the city this holiday season, there’s one upstate New York town that is a must-visit.

According to Mixbook, Lake Placid ranks number three as the most festive town in the United States.

“The town embraces the spirit of the season with a warm, small-town ambiance, adorned with twinkling lights and elegant decorations that line its streets and shops, creating a storybook-like setting,” the photo-book brand said.

Travelers can enjoy a picturesque setting with the snow-covered Adirondack Mountains as the backdrop. There’s a plethora of outdoor winter activities, including skiing, skating, and bobsledding.

Lake Placid also promises unique events, like the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets, according to Mixbook.

