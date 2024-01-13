MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It is the 64th annual New York Korean night, a night to celebrate all things Korean in the tri-state area.

A big gala in Midtown Manhattan was filled with Korean cultural splendor, singing, and joy plus a salute to Korean American contributions to society. The evening began at the Ziegfeld Ballroom with both the Korean and American National Anthems and a proclamation from Mayor Adams.

“We are who we are because you are who you are,” Mayor Adams told the crowd. “And on behalf of the 8.3 million New Yorkers. I want to give you this proclamation. This is your day, this is your moment, and this is your time,” the mayor said.

More than 300 Korean Americans attended this gala and saw a film about those who came to this country from Korea before them.

The president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York says there are more than half a million Korean Americans in the tri-state area doing so much good.

“The younger generation, they are more skilled and professional, they contribute, not only to the Korean community, but they do a lot of good things for society,” Kwang Kim, the president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York, told PIX11 News.

Ten Korean Americans were honored for their contributions, including Yong Lee for addressing the healthcare needs of the Asian community in Flushing through his company, Xtreme Care.

“I’m really honored and humbled by this award,” Yong Lee, told PIX11 News. “I’ve been trying to serve the underserved Asian community for 25 years and to be recognized is really something else.”.

Organizers are already planning their 65th annual New York Korean Night next year.