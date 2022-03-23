NEW YORK (PIX11) — A plan to exempt athletes and performers from New York City’s vaccine mandate for New Yorkers quickly drew condemnation.

The change, expected to be announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, would allow unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving to play at home. It would also mean unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players could take the field when the season starts.

The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees.

Dr. Jay Varma, who served as a senior health adviser to former Mayor Bill de Blasio throughout the pandemic, tweeted that it came down to lobbying.

“This mandate has always been about NYC employers,” he tweeted. “It had legal standing because applied to all. The #KyrieCarveOut opens City up to entire scheme being voided by courts as ‘arbitrary and capricious.'”

New York City fired more than 1,000 employees who would not get vaccinated.

NYC Councilman Joe Borelli called out officials for “firing our own employees but allowing exemptions for the fancy ones.”

“This is appalling,” he tweeted about the vaccination exemption news.

Adams, a Mets fan, is scheduled to make an “economic and health-related announcement” Thursday morning at Citi Field, where the Mets play, according to his official calendar that was released Wednesday night.

Just days ago, Adams said it was unfair for unvaccinated players on non-New York City teams to be allowed to play in the Big Apple when players for local teams were not allowed to play. He signaled that the city would “peel back restrictions,” but noted that he’s focused on the health of the city: not its sports teams.

The creation of special exemptions for athletes or entertainers could potentially lead to court challenges arguing the city isn’t applying the law evenly.

The mayor has been rolling back vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions, including on Tuesday when he said masks could become optional for children under 5 starting April 4. Mask mandates for older children have already been removed, as well as rules requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a show or go to an indoor sporting event.