‘This heroism is a testament to who my mother is’: family honors one of the first nurses to die from COVID in the US

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members and friends of a New York City nurse who died of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to her extraordinary life.

Freda Ocran, RN, was a wife and mother of three. She died one year ago, on March 28, 2020, four days of being admitted to the hospital with COVID. 

Ocran, 50, was also one of the first members of the New York State Nurses Association to die of the virus.

Those who knew and loved her joined together at Jacobi Medical Center Sunday afternoon to honor her memory.

Ocran’s oldest child, Kwame Ocran, spoke at the memorial.

“At the dawn of the pandemic, I remember urging with her, pleading with her, asking her to stay home and consider herself. She responded and said, ‘I can’t, I’m a healthcare worker.’ This heroism is a testament to who my mother is,” Kwame said.

Co-workers remembered her as a psychiatric nurse who dedicated her time and passion to the career she knew and loved.

Ocran studied nursing while raising her children in the Bronx and earned her degree in 2004, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

@PIX11News on Twitter