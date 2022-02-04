‘This ain’t it’: NYC schools under fire over vegan lunches

A vegan school lunch served at a New York City public school on the first day of “Vegan Fridays,” according to state Sen. Jessica Ramos. (Credit: @jessicaramos / Twitter)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City schools launched a new “Vegan Fridays” lunch program on Friday, and questions quickly arose over the city’s offerings.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos tweeted a photo Friday afternoon showing a school lunch consisting of a small portion of vegetables, a bag of Tostitos tortilla chips and a bag of pre-sliced apples.

“.@NYCMayor I am as much a believer in the power of healthy food as you, but this ain’t it. This was served to a public school student #Seenin13 for Vegan Fridays. The only real meal some of our city’s kids can count on is what they get @ school. This wasn’t thought through,” the lawmaker tweeted at the mayor.

Another photo posted to Twitter showed a cheese burrito with the caption, “Vegan Friday? This is today’s hot lunch.”

The menu advertised by the DOE on Thursday included tacos, broccoli, and a carrot and lemon salad. Upcoming meals were expected to include mediterranean chickpeas along with black bean, plantain and rice bowls.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told PIX11 News on Friday that the program was being phased in. All schools offered a vegan option as well as a non-vegan but a vegetarian option for lunch on the first day. Additionally, schools that run into delivery complications are allowed to sub in any main item as long as it conforms to the day’s menu requirements.

Mayor Eric Adams, who follows a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health, pushed for the new program, which was announced by the DOE on Thursday.

“Plant-based options in schools means healthy eating and healthy living, and improving the quality of life for thousands of NYC students,” NYC Schools tweeted.

Vegan options are already available in all schools every day, but starting Friday and continuing weekly, the lunch offering will be vegan. Students can still request a non-vegan option, according to the DOE, and milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as well as hummus and pretzels will always be available to students.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.