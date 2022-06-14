NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lucky lotto players in Brooklyn and on Long Island won a cumulative $150,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

A third-prize ticket was sold at 322 Dekalb Grocery Market on Brooklyn’s Dekalb Avenue. Because that player also hit the Power Play multiplier number of 2, they’ll pocket a sweet $100,000, or double the standard third-place prize.

Another third-prize ticket was sold at Pidgeon Hill Wine & Spirits on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, Long Island. That winner will take home $50,000.

The winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing were: 2-27-42-44-51, with a Powerball of 25.

The third-place winners hit four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. The estimated jackpot for the drawing to be held on Wednesday, June 15 is an estimated $258 million.