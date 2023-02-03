NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan.

The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.

Gaze upon the New York City skyline in the comfort of a heated all-pink waterfront glasshouse, or sip a cocktail from inside a chalet adorned with disco balls. Each ticket type includes a reservation inside an enclosed and heated glasshouse, an entree, as well as a pink tea and heart-shaped macaron.

Pink Pier 15 Exterior at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Pink Pier Cocktails at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Pink Pier 15 Exterior at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Pink Pier Cocktails at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Pink Pier 15 Exterior at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Pink Pier Cocktails at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Pink Pier 15 Exterior at Watermark Waterfront Bar NYC

Those looking for unique photo opportunities will be pleased, there are plenty around the venue. There’s a life-size Sweethearts box, a Lover’s Throne, and a floral hallway to snap and pose at. Guests can also sample an array of pink-themed meals like heart-shaped cheese ravioli for dinner or indulge in cocktails appropriately named “I Pink therefore I am,” “Cupid’s Cosmo,” or “Aphrodite.”

Ticket prices range from $25 to $100 per person, depending on the day of the week and the table chosen. Whether you’re a lover of all things pink or want a fun Valentine’s date idea, this event is open to all ages.