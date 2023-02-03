NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan.
The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
Gaze upon the New York City skyline in the comfort of a heated all-pink waterfront glasshouse, or sip a cocktail from inside a chalet adorned with disco balls. Each ticket type includes a reservation inside an enclosed and heated glasshouse, an entree, as well as a pink tea and heart-shaped macaron.
Those looking for unique photo opportunities will be pleased, there are plenty around the venue. There’s a life-size Sweethearts box, a Lover’s Throne, and a floral hallway to snap and pose at. Guests can also sample an array of pink-themed meals like heart-shaped cheese ravioli for dinner or indulge in cocktails appropriately named “I Pink therefore I am,” “Cupid’s Cosmo,” or “Aphrodite.”
Ticket prices range from $25 to $100 per person, depending on the day of the week and the table chosen. Whether you’re a lover of all things pink or want a fun Valentine’s date idea, this event is open to all ages.