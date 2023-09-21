MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for three suspects wanted in a string of headphone thefts that occurred within an hour of each other in Manhattan on Sept. 12.

Three pairs of headphones were stolen from 6 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. by the suspects, according to authorities. The first incident happened in Washington Heights, the second in Gramercy and the third in the East Village.

The suspects used mopeds to flee each of the robberies. Each pair of headphones was worth around $600.

