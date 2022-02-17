Thieves take cash — and food — from teenage delivery driver: NYPD

(Credit: NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two apparently hungry thieves took an order of Chinese food, as well as cash, from a teenage delivery driver on Jan. 26, police said Thursday.

The incident took place about 10:53 p.m. inside an Isham Street apartment building, police said. The 17-year-old delivery worker ran into two men while making a delivery to the building. One of the victims then drew a gun and pointed it at him, demanding his property.

Along with the Chinese food, the boy handed over his phone and $400 cash, police said. The suspects didn’t fire any shots and the boy wasn’t injured.

Surveillance video taken along Vermilyea Avenue shows the two thieves dividing up the money after getting away from the scene. No arrests have been made.