NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are looking for three suspects in connection to a string of armed robberies involving PlayStations and expensive items across the city, officials said Saturday.

One of them has been expressing interest in buying PlayStation 5’s and other items from sellers online, meets with them and either displays or simulates a gun before taking the items without paying, according to authorities. There have not been any injuries reported by officials in connection to the following robberies.

The first incident happened at around 7:35 p.m. on March 3 along 7 Hugh J. Grant Circle in the Bronx, according to police. The suspect met with a 29-year-old and displayed a gun before stealing an electronic graphics card worth around $1,050. The suspect fled northbound on Virginia Avenue.

The second incident happened just under two hours after the first one, police said. Along 128th Street in College Point, Queens, two of the suspects approached a 40-year-old victim. One of them displayed a gun, while the other took a PlayStation 5 before both left the area, according to officials.

The third incident happened at around 7:50 p.m. on April 3 at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 143rd Street in Upper Manhattan. One of the suspects stole a 19-year-old man’s PlayStation 5 after simulating a gun, according to police. The suspect fled the area after he took the item.

The fourth incident happened on the afternoon of April 8 along Hobart Avenue in Pelham Bay, the Bronx. Officials said one of the suspects simulated a gun while demanding a 36-year-old man’s PlayStation 5. The suspect fled on Crosby Avenue towards Westchester Avenue.

The fifth incident happened on April 10 at the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 174th Street in the Bronx, according to authorities. A suspect entered a 39-year-old man’s car and displayed a gun. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s jewelry valued at around $6,000 before fleeing westbound.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday night along First Avenue near East 6th Street in Manhattan, police said. Around 9:54 p.m., one of the suspects was supposed to pay for camera equipment being sold by a 23-year-old man for around $1,300 but stole the items without paying. The suspect fled eastbound towards Avenue A, according to officials.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspects in connection to the robberies. They have released a photo of one of the suspects, as well as of the car the suspects have used.

Photo of the vehicle the suspects used during the string of robberies across New York City. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).